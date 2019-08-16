Dear Editor: There is one area Madison public schools could improve in educating our students. It wouldn't take many meetings or cerebral discussion.
It is well established, early age reading ability aids one's future success in life.
My experience with Madison public schools in helping young readers leaves something to be desired. From 4-5 p.m. on Wednesday, three of us would come in to help kids read. There were more kids in need of reading help than tutors.
I called the school board office to discuss the shortage concern. I was told there was an understanding by the board that there are enough tutors. I was referred to a person who oversees the tutoring program. The first person I spoke with wanted to get my concern off her desk. When I talked to the person who manages the tutoring program, full-on "management talk" colored the conversation.
Comments such as "we are restricted to the number of tutors for a given program" and we are "test piloting'" a program dominated our conversation.
Meanwhile, the boots on the ground issue is ignored by school leadership. There are not enough tutors to help kids in need of improving their reading skills. We are talking about young students willing to learn. There are plenty of books sitting on the shelves, plenty of students waiting in line to improve their reading skills, yet too few of us to help the kids read.
While I am well aware this does not solve all the issues at Madison public schools, the resistance to use willing volunteers is eye-opening.
Jordan Ellefsen
Madison
