Joni Punsel: Trump has done more for women than other presidents

Dear Editor: This Women’s History Month, I have been reflecting on the outstanding accomplishments that President Trump has delivered for women across our country. President Trump has done more for women and families than any president in American history.
The Trump administration has prioritized empowering women to realize their economic potential. He has directed more than $200 million per year to technology education grants for women and programs that encourage participation in STEM careers.
In my view, President Trump’s biggest achievement is passing the largest paid parental leave policy in U.S. history, which is huge for working moms and will set the stage for expanded paid leave throughout the country. President Trump also doubled the child tax credit and created 1.5 million jobs for women. This is a huge for working women across America!
The results speak for themselves — President Trump is delivering results for all communities of Americans, especially women. I am proud to be a woman for President Trump.
Joni Punsel
Beloit
