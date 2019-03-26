Dear Editor: We want to say that we know good teachers exist in the public school system. As parents, grandparents, educators and community advocates, we have worked alongside wonderful teachers who care for our children and their profession. Recent events of teachers calling African-American children racist names and using racist language, as well as the most recent trouble with a behavior specialist treating an African-American 11-year-old girl unprofessionally, means that all teachers don't have the same excellent standards and these folks need to censored and not protected or excused.
We don't believe the Madison Police Department or the district attorney in this case, and call for better and fair investigations into the matter. We have history and current experiences to say that both the police and the justice system, when it comes to African-Americans, are too often unjust and biased. We do believe this mother, this child and the Rev. Marcus Allen, who saw the videotape and talked to both of these people.
Many of us already volunteer in the school system, and more of us will, when the MMSD adopts our cultural system of respect and discipline and when we can be full partners in the education of our children. We call on our leaders to protest and advocate on behalf of all children who need safe schools, especially African-American children.
Lola Jones, Sherri Bester, Jacqueline Davis, Janice Byson, Easter Carson, Pauline Gardner, Willie Mae Russell, Joann Brooks and Diane Small
Madison
