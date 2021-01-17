Jonathan N. Pauli: Fitzgerald, Tiffany and Johnson are a 'uniquely bad idea' for Wisconsin

Dear Editor: The night of the riot at our nation’s capital, Lindsay Graham, a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, stated that objecting to certification of the electoral votes for president-elect Joe Biden was a “uniquely bad idea.”
Not only was the claim of a fraudulent election completely unsubstantiated, it flew in the face of a central tenet of conservatism — states’ rights. The idea that rogue federal representatives or a violent mob would interfere with certified election results is shocking, regardless of political ideology.
Unfortunately for Wisconsinites, two of our representatives — Scott Fitzgerald and Tom Tiffany — ignored their party’s leadership, their own self-described ideology, their constitutional obligation and their oath to the people. They did this even after a police officer protecting their safety was murdered. Instead, they grandstanded for a short-lived opportunity for publicity, money and a fringe radical wing of Trump supporters. Why would they do such a thing? Fitzgerald and Tiffany are brand new to the House and are desperate for attention — Fitzgerald is a career politician becoming a state senator in 1994 and Tiffany has spent over a decade in state politics — and both have likely hit their political ceiling in the House of Representatives. So, no matter what they say, they cast their votes solely for their own self-promotion.
Our senator, Ron Johnson, is equally culpable. He has held hearings to elevate baseless claims, and has repeatedly espoused known lies and mistruths. He’s like a kid that let a fire escape — he built it, poured gasoline on it and lit it. The moment he lost control, he ran. Not because of a moral awakening but simply for plausible deniability. Johnson sits alongside historic senators from Wisconsin like Fightin’ Bob Lafollette, a true champion of farmers and rural America. A senator whose statue sits among our very best and is venerated at our nation’s now desecrated capital. Johnson also sits next to another Wisconsin senator, Joseph McCarthy, a demagogue and villain of democracy who used lies and fears to promote his short-lived but violent political career. Ron Johnson has become our state’s new McCarthy.
The party of “states, rights,” “back the badge” and “law order” cannot tolerate Fitzgerald, Tiffany and Johnson — who only support states' constitutional rights, our police officers and the rule of law when it suits them. We cannot tolerate Republicans who support the republic only when convenient.
Fitzgerald, Tiffany and Johnson need to resign. They offer only uniquely bad ideas for Wisconsin.
Jonathan N. Pauli
Madison
