Jonathan Biatch: Column omits bad actors in Gaza hostilities

Dear Editor: Tsela Barr and Barb Olson omit a crucial factor in their op-ed of Israel’s and Palestine’s continuing struggle against one another.
They disregard the region’s primary antagonists who seek every opportunity to exploit the failure of Israel and Palestine in finding a solution to their problems: the internationally recognized terror organizations of Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the lapdog of the Iranian regime, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Hamas is a villain when it comes to the peace process and makes no protestations to the contrary. It claims to struggle on behalf the Gazans, but it focuses most of its energy on obliterating Israel. This goal is, in fact, the group’s raison d’etre. Hamas supplies itself with Iranian rockets and missiles — over 4,000 were fired during the recent hostilities — with funds that it could have used to strengthen Gaza’s social and public infrastructure or subsidize farming or business. Hamas purposefully placed missile launchers and military installations within civilian buildings and neighborhoods, knowing they would draw fire and harm noncombatants. Hamas disregards the safety of its people, simultaneously promoting themselves as guardians of the Palestinians’ trust.
Hezbollah in Lebanon and Syria’s Assad are no better. Hezbollah has fired Iranian missiles into the north, and Assad provides both a haven to terrorists and a corridor for weapons transfer from Iran to Lebanon. Neither of these entities present helpful solutions to the peace process.
I pray that both Israeli and Palestinian leaders create constructive ways to coexist in that region. Despite protestations to the contrary, they are destined to live in that region together, and I hope that they, and we, are prepared for living in peace.
Jonathan Biatch
Madison
