Dear Editor: Do you have your calendar marked for July 20 to attend Madison’s Opera in the Park?
We sure hope you do. This is truly a gem of an event within our community — and everyone in the Madison area is invited to come out and enjoy an evening of majestic music and entertainment!
If you are not familiar with this free event that is open to the public, the best way to describe it is as an amazing opportunity for all to enjoy the talent of the glorious singers and musicians from the Madison Opera Chorus and Madison Symphony Orchestra as they share their favorite opera and Broadway music theater numbers.
While the music is arguably the centerpiece of the evening, the event is about so much more. A night for all ages to enjoy, it is a perfect time to marvel at the stars in the sky above. It is a time to relax in beautiful Garner Park with family and friends and bring picnic fare if you choose. It is a chance to partake in the electric atmosphere of the evening, where the young (and young at heart!) bring out festive light sticks to add a warm glow to the park’s setting.
This is the 18th year of one of our favorite summer traditions. It should be no surprise to anyone that music is important to us both and we get involved in this event in a hands-on way — Jonathan himself masters the mix and delivers professional sound for the Opera in the Park with amazing equipment from Sennheiser and Yamaha. The audio at this event, we promise, is second to none.
So while there are many wonderful events all around the Madison area in the summer, we hope you will make a special point to join us at Opera in the Park this year. The event has become the very definition of what Madison Opera means to our community.
Come discover what happens when our community comes together around beautiful performances, beautiful music, and a beautiful summer night.
It is a magical gift to the Madison-area community!
Jonathan and Susan Lipp
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.