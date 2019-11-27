Dear Editor: How long is the NFL going to continue to allow a few of its players to disrespect its officials?
The officials should never have to pick up a ball that a player has thrown on the ground.
I've seen officials asking for the ball and standing very close to a player and the player still throwing the ball on the ground!
There should be a five-yard penalty for "unsportsmanlike conduct" every time a player does that.
It should be unacceptable because NFL football has more officials than any other sport. I must admit it's not happening as much as it used to (even college football) but it should never happen! It makes officials look like slaves!
Jon E. Smith
Madison
