Dear Editor: The unattributed article "Tony Evers sets 100% carbon-free goal, creates new office promoting clean energy" (Aug. 16, 2019) spoiled an otherwise excellent AP story that in hours went national.
It added an unfounded statement by Rep. Mike Kuglitsch, R-New Berlin, the Assembly Energy and Utilities Committee chair. Kuglitsch claimed that technology isn't "available to sustain a power grid 24/7 using intermittent generation," adding that to "have a goal is one thing, but to mandate it without assurance that the technology will exist is negligent."
All the utilities serving Dane County admitted last May at a climate council meeting that they can produce the power needed for forecast needs in Wisconsin's fastest growing county from true renewable energy with existing technology. Based on research elsewhere, this could be done by 2030, with an improvement in reliability. The only thing that is holding these utilities back are costs of foolish investments in fossil infrastructure — coal, fossil gas, etc. Kuglitsch also apparently is ignorant of the fact that much of the the $16 billion a year that's sent out of Wisconsin for fossil fuel would instead be spent here, buying energy conservation measures, as well as Wisconsin-built and installed wind and solar.
Also, Gov. Evers announcement was an executive order, not a "mandate" as Kuglitsch stated.
Journalists worldwide are being asked to consider that, during a climate emergency, it does not balance an article when the non-factual statements of climate deniers and delayers are printed.
Jon Becker
Madison
