Dear Editor: I am writing to you because I want to protect our open internet. Two years ago, the FCC under Ajit Pai repealed the net neutrality protections that make the internet an open and free platform to connect and exchange ideas. If we can’t restore these protections, the internet as we know it could change forever.
Earlier this month, Congress introduced the Save the Internet Act, which will restore the open Internet protections that were repealed by the FCC in 2017. Despite having the support of over 80 percent of Americans, many members of Congress are siding with big telecom to vote against this bill.
I hope our representatives in Congress vote in favor of this bill. Otherwise we’ll be forced to hold them accountable at the ballot box in 2020.
Jolie Jacobus
Madison
