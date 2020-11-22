John W. Coe: We need a citizen council to counter Madison officials

Dear Editor: The mayor and her supporters on the City Council represent a clear and present danger to safety, welfare and security of Madison residents. In one year, there has been a 75.5% increase in shots fired, a 28.48% increase in burglaries and a 55% increase in stolen autos. In response, the mayor and the City Council cut the police budget, denied the police department additional equipment and promised further cuts in their budget. The city of Madison is now in the midst of the worst public health crisis in 100 years. The mayor and the City Council responded by denying the Madison Fire Department an additional ambulance. It is time for the formation of a citizen action council to counteract the ill-advised machinations of the mayor and the Madison City Council.
John W. Coe
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!