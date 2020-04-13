John Vaudreuil: Wisconsin is now a national embarrassment on voting rights

Dear Editor: Wisconsin’s April 7 election was held during the most dangerous pandemic in over 100 years, over the objections of many voters and some, mainly Democratic leaders, and today the votes are being counted. By forcing this election to be held, Wisconsin’s Republican leadership put voters at risk and effectively disenfranchised thousands of voters. Make no mistake, this action by Wisconsin’s Republican leaders was not about fair and equal democracy, it was about power.

In June 1919, Wisconsin was the first state to ratify the 19th Amendment, expanding the vote to women, a proud moment for Wisconsin. Wisconsin is now a national embarrassment on voting rights.

The Legislature redrew Wisconsin’s voting map to cement Republican Party power; passed laws making it more difficult to register and vote, laws found unconstitutional; and then passed almost identical laws, which were again found unconstitutional.

The Legislature refused to move this April election, mail ballots, or expand the time for absentee voting. They fought efforts to postpone this election, or make small changes for mailed ballots or the time for absentee voting.