John V. Bouvier: Russ Feingold has abandoned his party

Dear Editor: Protection of biodiversity and actions on climate change are excellent causes.
Yes, thank you, Mr. Feingold.
But.
Years ago Feingold was an excellent senator, a progressive.
He lost to Johnson and I became an early supporter of his (defunct) Progressives United PAC and of his (defunct?) LegitAction PAC before he disappeared from the political scene.
He is silent and does not do anything to help his party while Trump, Johnson, Walker, Koch, etc. are a big part of the destruction of the planet he is trying to prevent, and they are under his nose.
Instead he is busying himself with ambassadorship duties, conventions and international travel — obviously more sexy than dirty local politics.
I am extremely disappointed with Feingold.
John V. Bouvier
Middleton
