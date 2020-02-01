John V. Bouvier: Russ Feingold has abandoned his party

John V. Bouvier: Russ Feingold has abandoned his party

Dear Editor: Protection of biodiversity and actions on climate change are excellent causes.

Yes, thank you, Mr. Feingold.

But.

Years ago Feingold was an excellent senator, a progressive.

He lost to Johnson and I became an early supporter of his (defunct) Progressives United PAC and of his (defunct?) LegitAction PAC before he disappeared from the political scene.

He is silent and does not do anything to help his party while Trump, Johnson, Walker, Koch, etc. are a big part of the destruction of the planet he is trying to prevent, and they are under his nose.

Instead he is busying himself with ambassadorship duties, conventions and international travel — obviously more sexy than dirty local politics.

I am extremely disappointed with Feingold.

John V. Bouvier

Middleton

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics