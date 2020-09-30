 Skip to main content
John Spengler: We need a new generation of poll workers

Dear Editor: There is nothing more important in this nation than an individual's right to have their voice heard by government. The idea of popular sovereignty, that the legitimacy to create and enforce laws comes from the people alone, is lived up to if and only if the people of this nation can have their voice heard at the polls.

Unfortunately, during the midst of the world's worst global pandemic in over 100 years, that ability for an individual to go to the polls and project their voice is under direct threat. According to the Pew Research Center, a majority of poll workers in the country are over the age of 60, putting them at an elevated risk to face serious consequences if they were to contract COVID-19.

This will inevitably lead to shortages of poll workers as older citizens understandably seek to protect their own health. We have seen the devastating effects of this forced choice in Wisconsin. In the April primary and state Supreme Court elections, Milwaukee had only an estimated 400 poll workers out of a required 1,400. This led to the closure of multiple locations in the city as well as extremely long lines for those who were able to actually make it to the polls.

In order to avoid a similar disaster and ensure the viability of our elections in November, we must recruit a new generation of poll workers to take up this crucial, nonpartisan role in ensuring the continuation of our democracy.

To lend your help to the cause this November, sign up to be a poll worker at powerthepolls.org/campus.

John Spengler

Madison

