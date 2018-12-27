Dear Editor: In the past, citizens and scientists have worked together to address environmental emergencies, one example being the depletion of the ozone layer in our atmosphere. CNN reported: The hole in the Earth's ozone layer is expected to fully heal within 50 years, climate change experts predict. A fragile shield of gas around the planet, the ozone layer protects animal and plant life from the powerful ultraviolet (UV) rays of the sun. When the ozone layer is weakened, more UV rays can get through, making humans more prone to skin cancer and other diseases.
In the 1980s scientists discovered huge damage to the layer and identified chlorofluorocarbons, as the main culprit. While CFCs used to be common in refrigerators, aerosol cans and dry-cleaning chemicals, they were banned globally under the Montreal Protocol of 1987.
We are now facing a global emergency of much greater consequence to humans and our environment.
If you do one thing for our planet today, read the information here on the carbon fee and divident bill that was recently introduced in Congress, HR 7173. Take action now.
John Shillinglaw
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.