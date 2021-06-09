John Rosenbaum: Fair maps are needed to prevent extremism

Dear Editor: Much has been written about the once-a-decade requirement for all Wisconsin congressional districts to be reconfigured following the 2020 census. We need fair maps to be drawn by our leaders and signed into law by Gov. Tony Evers. The maps that were drawn 10 years ago were drawn to concentrate Republicans in some districts, and Democrats in others. The result has been lopsided victories in congressional elections in most districts over the past 10 years, and the election winners have not needed to listen to the moderate voices in their districts. The politicians chose their voters in those lopsided districts (a process called gerrymandering) instead of the other way around. Hence the politicians elected in those gerrymandered districts tend to be either more extreme on the left or right of the political spectrum.
As a more middle-of-the-road voter, I am looking for more bipartisanship, less extremism, and more dialog between the parties. Fair maps is the way to get us there, and hence in my opinion fair maps is the most important issue facing us in Wisconsin at this time. Write to or call your state senators and representatives. and insist on fair maps for the next decade. Let’s get back to democracy.
John Rosenbaum
Mount Horeb
