Dear Editor: Badger state residents may be surprised to learn that killing wild animals in contests to win prizes is still legal, including in the "Moondog Madness" coyote-killing contests that will be held in January and February in Sparta, Sauk City and Cambria.
In this event participants will compete for cash prizes for killing the most coyotes. What an insult to Wisconsin's hunting tradition of sportsmanship, fair chase and respect for wildlife and their environment. In 2018 an undercover investigation of wildlife-killing contests by the Humane Society of the United States showed participants piling up coyotes and foxes they had killed to be judged for prizes, laughing and posing for photos in front of the dead animals.
In many contests, children are encouraged to participate, and hunting equipment and high-powered rifles — including AR-15s — are awarded as raffle prizes.
Coyotes are not the only ones in the cross-hairs. Foxes, bobcats, crows, and in some Western states even mountain lions, are targeted in these gruesome spectacles. One mistaken justification for contests is that killing predators will result in more deer or game species for human hunters. But the best available science indicates that this is just not true. Cruel, wasteful, pointless, ineffective — there is nothing to like about wildlife-killing contests. Wisconsin should get rid of them.
John Powers
Middleton
