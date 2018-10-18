Dear Editor: In reference to editor Paul Fanlund's "Two presidents, as unlike as two humans can be," there’s a more recent and pertinent comparison of presidents: Obama is a scholar and a gentleman. Trump is the opposite. Trump and Jimmy Carter have one thing in common. Both were (are) incompetent, unqualified and unprepared for the presidency. Both arrogantly assumed that they were the answer to the nation’s problems, Carter for altruistic reasons, Trump to further inflate his gargantuan ego, but both have proved ultimately incompetent.
Carter’s total misreading of Iran and the Middle East, coupled with his inability to work with a Democratic Congress, plus his complete misreading of the public (Americans do not want to see the president carrying his own luggage) led directly to the victory of Ronald Reagan in 1980. Reagan was viewed as an extremist, even by some Republicans, but he benefited from Carter’s incompetence.
I’m still angry that Carter denied the nomination to a much more qualified candidate, Morris Udall, and that Wisconsin gave Carter the nomination when he very narrowly beat Udall in the Wisconsin primary. Udall was a real progressive as opposed to Carter, a wishy-washy centrist. Had Udall won, the course of history might have been very different. Carter had a great and successful plan to win the presidency, but no plan and no clue about how to actually govern. No doubt Carter is earnest, humble and polite, the opposite of Trump, but it took a good deal of arrogance to believe that he was the best candidate for president, and we have all suffered for it.
John Powell
McFarland
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.