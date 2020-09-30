John Pleuss: Trump may steal the election

Dear Editor: Online, the Atlantic magazine currently reports (in an article called “The Election that Could Break America”) that Trump associates are discussing how to retain power in the event that he loses the election. The scheme is to first declare the election to be fraudulent due to mail-in ballots. Then, in losing battleground states controlled by Republicans (like Arizona and Florida), the state will declare that, because of the fraud, the state must disregard the election results and instead appoint a slate of trustworthy electors (i.e. those loyal to Trump).
Traditionally, all states have let the election results determine the electors, but nothing in the Constitution compels that result. Rather, the Constitution says, that each state shall appoint electors “in such Manner as the Legislature thereof shall direct” (Article II, Section 1, clause 2).
Since the 1880s, every state in every election has allowed its voters to choose the electors. But, in Bush v. Gore, the Supreme Court stated that a state can take back its power to appoint electors. Thus, states can legally ignore the result of the election. And Republicans are talking about doing so.
Please read The Atlantic article; it is very chilling.
John Pleuss
Madison
