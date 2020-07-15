John Mutschler: Our foundation needs repair and our country needs rebuilding

Dear Editor: We live in a great nation. We also live in a deeply flawed nation. The very foundation of our country is built upon the enslavement of an entire race of people, black people. There is no way to ignore this fact. The time of reckoning is upon us again, and this time we have to get it right. Tinkering around the edges has never worked and will not work at this moment either. We need to tear down everything we know and address the foundational issues inherent to the creation of our country. A complete paradigm shift in the way we think about our nation and its citizens is needed. We must think critically and challenge everything we know and believe. Do we want to continue to live in a nation that is ruled by fear, division, racism, and inequality; or do we wish to live in a country filled with compassion, equality, optimism, fairness, and hope? A place where all people are truly considered equal? The time is now. Our foundation needs repair and our country needs rebuilding. Are we capable of such work? We had better hope so. If not, I fear we are lost.
John Mutschler
Dodgeville
