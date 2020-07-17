John Mutschler: It's not safe to send children back to school

Dear Editor: President Donald Trump pushed hard for states around the country to open up swiftly in order to boost the economy. The results of that bullying have been disastrous with many states seeing record numbers of COVID-19 cases. We are now in a worse position regarding the pandemic than we were in mid-March. Now the president has set his sights on sending all children back to school in the fall. He shows little concern for the safety of teachers, children, and other school staff while pushing for what he believes is a return to “normal.” His actions are no doubt politically motivated. What is so stressing however is the fact that states are actually of the belief that they can send children back to school safely. This is a fantasy. There are only two ways children, teachers, and other school staff can return to school in a safe manner this fall. One is with a proven vaccine. We do not have this. The second is with a robust testing and tracing program that allows us to identify and isolate the virus so we can box it in. We also do not have this. Wishing an action to be safe does not make it so. Hoping we can return to normal will not make it happen. The fact is we are in the middle of a dangerous pandemic. Sending children back to school now will only make things worse by exposing our children, their teachers, and other staff to COVID-19. If the president gets his way, things will not end well.
John Mutschler
Dodgeville
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!