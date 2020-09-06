 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Mutschler: I'm sick and tired of Trump

John Mutschler: I'm sick and tired of Trump

Dear Editor: I am sick and tired of all the lying, the incompetence, and the criminal behavior. I am sick and tired of the bullying, the ethics violations, the racism, and the caustic tweets. I am sick and tired of the propaganda, the misogyny, the obstruction of justice, and the disrespect for traditions and norms. I am sick and tired of the narcissism, the nepotism, the crudeness, the corruption, and the division.

I am sick and tired of the lack of leadership, the lack of empathy, and the lack of decorum. I am sick and tired of watching people trade their dignity and respect for power. I am sick and tired of the name calling, the inability to take responsibility for anything, and the utter disregard for human suffering (both physical and emotional). I am sick and tired of the fear mongering, the stoking of racial discord, and the inability to comfort a nation in crisis.

I am sick and tired of Trump. Enough is enough. Vote him out!

John Mutschler

Dodgeville

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics