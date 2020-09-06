John Mutschler: I'm sick and tired of Trump

Dear Editor: I am sick and tired of all the lying, the incompetence, and the criminal behavior. I am sick and tired of the bullying, the ethics violations, the racism, and the caustic tweets. I am sick and tired of the propaganda, the misogyny, the obstruction of justice, and the disrespect for traditions and norms. I am sick and tired of the narcissism, the nepotism, the crudeness, the corruption, and the division.
I am sick and tired of the lack of leadership, the lack of empathy, and the lack of decorum. I am sick and tired of watching people trade their dignity and respect for power. I am sick and tired of the name calling, the inability to take responsibility for anything, and the utter disregard for human suffering (both physical and emotional). I am sick and tired of the fear mongering, the stoking of racial discord, and the inability to comfort a nation in crisis.
I am sick and tired of Trump. Enough is enough. Vote him out!
John Mutschler
Dodgeville
