John Mutschler: Don't compare violent insurrection with peaceful protests

Dear Editor: In an attempt to equate the protests at the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison during the winter and spring of 2011 with the insurrection of Jan. 6, Marc Thiessen, writer for the Washington Post and Trump apologist, described a very different scene from the one that I witnessed while attending the rallies virtually every single day.
In all of the time I spent at the state Capitol during the cold winter and early spring of 2011 I observed no acts of vandalism or violence. The interactions with law enforcement I witnessed were respectful and courteous. Police officers acted in a professional manner and showed respect for protesters of all ages. Nurses, teachers, firefighters, teamsters, university and high school students, doctors, lawyers and many others gathered to express their disgust in a law that dramatically impacted workers in a negative way.
At no time did I witness nor experience physical attacks on law enforcement. The protesters made sure that litter was picked up and that painters tape was used to hang signs so that there was no damage to the marble walls of the Capitol. Mark Thiessen knows better. Comparing peaceful protests with a violent insurrection is beyond folly.
John Mutschler
Dodgeville
