John Mutschler: Act 10's long-term negative effects outweigh short-term gains

Dear Editor: Gov. Scott Walker introduced Act 10 after 4 p.m. on a Friday in an attempt to sneak it past the press, setting the stage for swift passage of the bill through the Republican-dominated Legislature. It did not work due mostly to the power of social media. Word went out immediately and scores of protesters began arriving the next day. As the president of the Mount Horeb Education Association I was very aware of Act 10 and its impact on teachers and other state employees. I attended rallies virtually every day. Nurses, teachers, firefighters, grandparents, university/high school students, doctors and others gathered to express their disapproval of a law that dramatically negatively impacted public workers. The short-term gains of Act 10 have been greatly outweighed by the continuing negative impacts of the law. Salaries for public employees remain flat and workplace morale continues to crater. Wisconsin is experiencing a massive teacher shortage as a result of Act 10. Along with gerrymandered voting districts, Act 10 has been primarily responsible for the death of bipartisanship in our state. When will things improve? Probably not for a very long time.
John Mutschler
Dodgeville
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.