John Murphy: Pray for Trump and our country

Dear Editor: It was with great relief and pleasure that I watched Speaker Nancy Pelosi rip up Donald Trump's State of the Union speech this month.
Much of the Trump speech was lie after lie after lie. He does not have the interests of American people at heart but will lie and expect us to believe him.
Speaker Pelosi is a woman of great courage and religious belief and will not tolerate Trump's shameful lies in the halls of Congress. Her actions were remarkable and spot on.
Despite this, Pelosi prays for him, she say, hoping he will become a better human being.
We all should pray for him and for our country.
Michael Bloomberg has called Trump a "pathological liar." There is not much hope for"recovery" if a person is a pathological liar so America can expect to hear more of the same from Trump's mouth.
God save America.
John Murphy
Madison
