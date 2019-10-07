Dear Editor: What we need today is universal health care, universal basic income and a universal transit system. In other words, we need to get in touch with the universe. This would be a big step toward creating civilization. I forget the name now, but it was a French philosopher who said "The Universe — born of love!"
John Morgan
Madison
