Dear Editor: Thanks to Haylee Ball (in her July 17 letter) for speaking out on an important topic. It's too bad that this needs to be said, but it does, and she said it very well.
A man guilty of rape is less than human, beyond redemption. Around the world, there is very little sex education, including sexual etiquette and dating etiquette. In our own country the issue is glossed over. We leave young men to figure it out for themselves, and some of them can't. A murderer takes a life. A rapist damages a soul.
What if the Me Too movement had arisen in ancient Rome? We might actually be living in a civilized world today. How has civilization survived 6,000 years of barbarism? The answer is, not very well. Without that barbarism, civilization would be 6,000 years more advanced than it is today. We would be living in a world without war, poverty, abuse and exploitation.
It is sad to think that throughout human history, too many women have had to live at the mercy of men. We can create a world where that is not true. We don't need Utopia, but we do need a better world.
Any man, if he is honest, will admit that his ideal is a woman who will help him become his better self. And possibly he may be able to do the same for her. But that's an ideal. And, although ideals are real, we don't live in an ideal world.
John Morgan
Madison
