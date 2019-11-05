Dear Editor: No doubt some of Elizabeth Warren's supporters were puzzled by her evasion of a question she could easily have answered in the last debate. It seemed like a political stumble at the time, but she will probably answer the question soon, and regain her balance.
Maybe she didn't think she could answer the question clearly in the few minutes she had left. The question was "Would her health care plan raise taxes on the middle class?" The answer to that question depends more on Congress than the president. If Congress doesn't pass a law taxing dividends and capital gains as regular income (fat chance!), the middle class would see a small increase in their taxes. But the savings from eliminating premiums, co-pays and deductibles (duckbills as some say), will more than offset any rise in their taxes. The trouble is getting people to understand that
She might be better off to adopt Germany's and Switzerland's version of universal health care, which leaves insurance companies in the plan, with subsidies for lower incomes. Gosh, that sounds like the Affordable Care Act. Who would have thought? Works for Germany, but Americans complain about it. Anyway, she will clear up the confusion soon, because she knows what she's doing.
John Morgan
Madison
