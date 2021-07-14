John Morgan: VA story leaves out important questions

Dear Editor: The article by Katelyn Ferral, “Unequal treatment,” is certainly disturbing. But it seems to leave a couple of questions both unanswered and unasked.
Wisconsin Secretary of Veterans Affairs Mary Kolar says that all employees are encouraged to reach out to her with their concerns. Did she make that policy well-known, and if so, why didn’t Tiffany Koehler reach out to her? Was Kolar aware of Koehler’s complaint, or did the supervisor not inform her?
Later on, Kolar says that the department has set up channels for employees to offer concerns directly to the secretary’s office. If that’s true, then why was Koehler seemingly unaware of that?
Kolar and I were both on Capitol Neighborhoods Inc. a few years ago, so I know that she’s not racist. She once told how during her 20 years in the Navy she defended a woman who was the victim of racism. It’s possible that some people are not being forthright with her about the problems the VA may have.
On a brighter note, a friend of mine, a Black guy who’s a Vietnam vet, tells me the VA has been great to him. He says the VA is why he’s alive today.
John Morgan
Madison
