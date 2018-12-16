Dear Editor: Historians tell us that the Trojan War was not really fought over Helen of Troy. Most likely, it was a trade war. This was about 1200 B.C., about the same time that Phoenicia was flourishing after the decline of Egypt. The Phoenicians didn't invent free trade, but they developed it to a new level of vitality. Since they understood free trade, they didn't have trade wars. So it's obvious that the Greeks learned nothing from the Phoenicians. Thirty-one centuries later, we had a global trade war that led to the Great Depression of the l930s. Now our ersatz president is trying to start a trade war with China. As someone once said, history is a great teacher, but it has no pupils.
Obviously, Homer couldn't write an epic poem about a trade war, so he invented Helen to make the story more sexy and turn it into a bestseller. But if he had told the real story, what would we have learned from it? Obviously, nothing.
John Morgan
Madison
