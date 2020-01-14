John Morgan: This is the kind of vision we need

John Morgan: This is the kind of vision we need

Dear Editor: When people say that what we need today is more vision, they are not necessarily talking about visionaries. They can mean simply the ability to see straight and think clearly. That's the vision we really need. The other kind is helpful too.

John Morgan

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics