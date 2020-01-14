John Morgan: This is the kind of vision we need

Dear Editor: When people say that what we need today is more vision, they are not necessarily talking about visionaries. They can mean simply the ability to see straight and think clearly. That's the vision we really need. The other kind is helpful too.
John Morgan
Madison
