Dear Editor: Madison has been debating whether to have school resource officers in schools. The police chief and some parents and teachers are in favor, but many are against.
There is a fair way to resolve this debate. Take the adults out of it, and allow the students to have a referendum on the question. After all, it's their issue and affects them.
This would give them some direct experience with democracy and encourage them to pay more attention to their study of government and civics (where it has been brought back). It would also encourage their sense of responsibility, knowing that adults were not ignoring them, but actually trusted their judgment. Whatever students voted for would be the right policy.
It looks like it's too late now, but the issue will come up again.
John Morgan
Madison
