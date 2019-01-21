Dear Editor: Every Christmas the papers treat us to story of Virginia O'Hanlon, the 7-year-old girl who wrote to the New York Sun in l897 to ask if there really is a Santa Claus. The editor, Francis P. Church, wrote an eloquent editorial telling her a bald-faced lie. We can only imagine how disillusioned and traumatized this poor little girl was when she was 8, and discovered that the media had lied to her, and a Church at that. Did she ever trust the media again? Did she ever go to church again? This was a low point in the history of journalistic integrity. An early instance of fake news, but probably not the first. It probably goes all the way back to ancient Greece. Most things do. Anyway, I'm sure that your editors would never lie to an innocent child. At least, as far as I know. Some people have standards.
The odd thing is, why do people find this story inspirational?
John Morgan
Madison
