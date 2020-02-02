John Morgan: Pro-lifers will destroy civilization

Dear Editor: John Fahey's letter published Jan. 20 opposing abortion is an example of irrational logic.
To begin to correct the writer's misconception, life begins at conception. So abortion is the killing of an unborn person. It is a barbaric act. And it should remain legal and safe for the mother for two reasons: a woman has the right to control her own body, and society needs to prevent overpopulation so that the world remains livable for those who are born. And abortion is less barbaric than infanticide, which was the preferred method of our early ancestors. This is a law of nature, and we are all subject to the laws of nature. Life is often beautiful, but it is not pretty and sentimental, as Mr. Fahey would have us believe.
Today Earth is overpopulated by more than three times its optimum carrying capacity, which is why it is ravaged by war, terrorism and climate change. Does Mr. Fahey really want to exacerbate this disaster by filling the world with unwanted, neglected children, when he could be compassionate, and work to reverse this catastrophe?
Given the chance, pro-lifers will destroy civilization.
John Morgan
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.