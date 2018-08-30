Dear Editor: It is obvious now that Russia attempted to influence our election in 2016. Whether their influence was decisive is impossible to determine.
Regardless, their influence would have been negligible without the incompetence of the Democratic and Republican parties and the venality of the TV industry. The Democrats' superdelegate policy made it impossible to nominate a liberal instead of a neoliberal. They had two attractive candidates in Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. Instead they chose Hillary Clinton with all her moral baggage, and who sounded like a termagant on the stump. The Republicans should have kicked Trump off the rostrum after the first debate. But they cravenly stuck with him, afraid he might run as an independent and split their vote. TV could have downplayed Trump's crude inanity, but instead put him in the limelight to milk him for ratings and revenue. It was not capitalism's finest moment. After all, he couldn't win, so what could possibly go wrong?
So even though we created Trump ourselves, isn't it nice to have Russia as a convenient scapegoat? Our country used to destabilize socialist governments to prove that socialism doesn't work. Now Russia is trying to destabilize our democracy to prove that democracy doesn't work. As the say down on the farm, what goes around comes around.
Is there a silver lining to this dark cloud? Possibly. I'll consider that in a later letter. I'm sure I'm not the only one who has seen it.
John Morgan
Madison
