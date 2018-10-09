Dear Editor: People like to cooperate, but they hate collectivism. They value their privacy, but they hate being alone. People are the most bizarre, bewildered creatures on Earth. Even their logic is self-defeating in the end. They are not the most intelligent species on Earth. That honor belongs to the rabbits. They don't destroy the environment, they eat only as much of your garden as they need and leave you the rest, they don't fight wars, and they know everything they need to know without ever going to school. If only we were that smart.
When we left the Stone Age 6,000 years ago to create civilization, we divided ourselves into two extremes, so that there was no common stream of civilization. The extremes became the left wing and the right wing. This is strange, because we don't have wings, we have feet. So our extremes are really the left foot and the right foot. But the left foot tries to take us left and the right foot tries to take us right. But this is not the way that feet work. Both feet work together to move us forward. Even birds know that about wings.
By calling our feet metaphorically wings, do we mean to say that we are bird-brained? Because we certainly appear to be so. Except that birds have more sense than that. They know were they're going, and they always get there. Maybe someday we'll learn how to straighten up and fly right.
If the universe made a U-turn, it would become the Youniverse, with Youtopia and more Youphoria.
As it is, in our democracy today, the people are a voice in the wilderness.
John Morgan
Madison
