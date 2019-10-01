Dear Editor: An old man went down one Sunday to watch the Willy Street Fair parade. He found a good spot to stand with an unobstructed view. Soon he noticed he was standing behind a cardboard cut-out of someone, just to his left. He stepped up front to see who it was — Elizabeth Warren. She was standing beside a campaign table her supporters had set up. Before long, a woman stopped to have a friend take a picture of her with Elizabeth. Since he was standing behind her, he realized that he was in the picture too. This happened five more times before the parade came by. When he told this story to a friend, she said that he had photo-bombed some people. He told her no, he was just standing there waiting for the parade. Well, a couple of times he had to lean a little to the left to get in the picture, so he only photo-bombed two of them.
Since he's been behind Elizabeth Warren for three years, he considered it serendipity that he wound up standing behind her at the Willy Street Fair. As usual, it was a great parade.
John Morgan
Madison
