John Morgan: Media dismissed Warren as a viable candidate

Dear Editor: It was disappointing to see the media's treatment of Elizabeth Warren after her poor showing in the Vermont primary. Subsequent analyses of the race made no mention of her, implicitly dismissing her as a viable candidate. Yet Biden, who made an equally poor showing, was still part of the discussion. Whether this was gender bias or political bias, it was still bias, not the objectivity you learn in journalism school. At that time, Warren was still in a position to make a comeback. But being counted out by the media dealt her a blow. She is the most qualified candidate in the race, but in American politics that's always handicap, because you're considered an elitist. An anti-intellectual country wants to be lead by mediocrities. God save us from people who know what they're doing.
But on a lighter note, if Dr. Pence can't stop the coronavirus, Trump will have to fire him for incompetence. Someone said that may be his plan. Then he'd probably lose his medical license.
John Morgan
Madison
