John Morgan: Media dismissed Warren as a viable candidate

John Morgan: Media dismissed Warren as a viable candidate

Dear Editor: It was disappointing to see the media's treatment of Elizabeth Warren after her poor showing in the Vermont primary. Subsequent analyses of the race made no mention of her, implicitly dismissing her as a viable candidate. Yet Biden, who made an equally poor showing, was still part of the discussion. Whether this was gender bias or political bias, it was still bias, not the objectivity you learn in journalism school. At that time, Warren was still in a position to make a comeback. But being counted out by the media dealt her a blow. She is the most qualified candidate in the race, but in American politics that's always handicap, because you're considered an elitist. An anti-intellectual country wants to be lead by mediocrities. God save us from people who know what they're doing.

But on a lighter note, if Dr. Pence can't stop the coronavirus, Trump will have to fire him for incompetence. Someone said that may be his plan. Then he'd probably lose his medical license.

John Morgan

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics