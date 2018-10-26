Dear Editor: A lot of people are asking today, "Where did our democracy lose its way?" While there are many factors in play, it's possible to narrow it down the the main one. Obviously the Democrats' switch to neoliberalism and the Republicans' switch to neoconservatism contributed to the catastrophe. Each side tried to outsmart itself, and wound up eating dust.
But the biggest factor of all was the deliberate decision to sell democracy down the river. That is when we decided to sell politicians like toothpaste and cornflakes. Why did we ever legalize political ads? They serve no purpose other than to corrupt democracy by opening it up to the dust storm of lies, distortions and propaganda that obscures the real issues and the truth. Political ads undermine democracy.
A candidate only has to make some speeches, write articles for the media, and give interviews. That is all the information the public needs. Political ads only muddy the waters and befuddle the public. TV, by turning politics into a three-ring circus, has given us, inevitably, a sad clown as president. So let's outlaw political ads and Make America Sane Again.
In a Younited States of America, people will be younited, and there will be true commyounication.
John Morgan
