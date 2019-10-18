Dear Editor: It is fundamentally true, as politicians and the media remind us, that the president is not above the law. Yet the Justice Department has a policy of not indicting a sitting president. This is not based on law or the Constitution, yet the Justice Department has declared the president above the law. Of course, they say no, we have the recourse of impeachment for a wayward president.
But when the president's party is nearly as corrupt as he is, then the Justice Department should have the power to indict a sitting president. The department should be required to indict a president who has broken the law, just like any other citizen. Not being a lawyer, I don't know whether that would require a law or a constitutional amendment, but it's something that should be done. And the threat of indictment could persuade Congress to impeachment instead.
But the problem now is that the Justice Department is a part of the corruption. Voting for a Democrat in 2020 is the only thing that can be done about that.
There is a way that Trump can be convicted if he is impeached. If most Republican senators are expected to vote for acquittal, some may vote for conviction, just to burnish their reputation for posterity. If enough of them do that, he could be convicted.
John Morgan
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.