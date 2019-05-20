Dear Editor: Following the Trump impeachment debate is enough to make your head spin. Nancy Pelosi thinks that impeachment would fail in the Senate, and only stir up his supporters like a nest of hornets. And if somehow the Senate could actually convict him, his supporters would blame it on a deep-state conspiracy, and possibly resort to violence. That would make his supporters terrorists. Shouldn't a democracy stand up to terrorists?
Tom Stockton, a former Bill Clinton aide, advises us to let Trump destroy the Republican Party, then defeat him at the polls in 2020. But if the Republican Party is destroyed, what will arise in its place? What if it's a neo-Fascist party? Then we've only gone backwards.
Elizabeth Drew, a former political reporter, advises us to impeach Trump because he has committed offenses, so impeachment is simply the right thing to do, legally and morally, regardless of political considerations. Overall, I find this the most convincing argument.
If Trump is impeached but not convicted, he might still be re-elected. But there is a possibility that enough Republican senators could be persuaded to vote for impeachment, once all the evidence is laid out. If no effort is made to impeach him, and he is re-elected, then we have lowered the ethical bar for all future presidents. So, Congress should do the right thing, and impeach him. Any senator who votes against impeachment will find his reputation ruined.
John Morgan
Madison
