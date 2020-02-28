John Morgan: Houston Astros now live in infamy

Dear Editor: A few days after the news broke about the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal, I ran across a book titled "Astroball", by Ken Reiter, in the library. One of the blurbs read "sitting at the nexus of sports, business, and innovation." Another is "the cutting edge of evaluating and optimizing human potential."
It looks like Ken Reiter is going to have to issue a revised version of his book. The sad thing about this is that the Astros are good enough to win the World Series without cheating. Now they have joined the White Sox and Pete Rose in the Hall of Infamy.
John Morgan
Madison
