Dear Editor: Our country was founded by intellectuals. About the time two of the last of them, Thomas Jefferson and John Adams, died on the same day in 1826, we had become an anti-intellectual nation. The explanation for that is complex, no doubt.
This anti-intellectualism was still evident in Ike's election in 1952. Ike didn't get elected just because he was a war hero. He was also running against Adlai Stevenson, an egghead, as he was called. Stevenson wanted to end the arms race. He wanted to help Africa and Asia develop their economies. This didn't square well with xenophobia.
We know that the Illuminati is the basis of a conspiracy theory by some who misconstrued their motives. They were a group that formed in Germany in the late 18th century. They were deists and republicans, whose intent was to promote reason without interference from the state and religion. But the conspiracy about them accuses them of wanting to control education and the press to keep the elite in power by manipulating the masses.
This raises the question: Who are the elite? The intellectuals? The wealthy? Or the voters, who are mostly the working class, also known as the masses or the mob. It was the masses who put Donald Trump in power. So if this is the work of the Illuminati, is it possible that we have done this to ourselves? Is it possible that we have become the Illuminati, manipulating ourselves to vote for plutocracy?
John Morgan
Madison
