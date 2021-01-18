 Skip to main content
John Morgan: Francesca Hong jumps from the frying pan into the fire

Dear Editor: I was happy to see Francesca Hong elected as the 76th District representative in the state Legislature. I imagine there might be a few who say she couldn't take the heat in the kitchen. But it's more likely true that she has jumped from the frying pan into the fire, an act of political courage we all can admire.

John Morgan

Madison

