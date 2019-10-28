Dear Editor: Listening to the last Democratic primary debate, I was struck by the utter rudeness of the format. Each candidate gets five minutes to speak, then they are cut off in mid-sentence, in mid-thought. Why can't they be given up to half a minute to finish what they are saying? How is this inane set-up supposed to inform anyone?
But Elizabeth Warren was having none of it. When told her five minutes were up, she said "I'd like to finish what I'm saying." And she did. It was a magnificent moment in the history of foolish debates.
When someone I'm talking to starts dismissing Warren with the usual canards, I ask them "Have you read her book, 'The Two-Income Trap'?" No, they haven't. Time to talk about baseball. How can someone berate someone whose ideas they don't even understand? Only in America. And we blame it on the Russians.
The media went on and on about the "Pocahontas" sideshow, and never made any mention of Warren's ideas and policies. This was not journalism's stellar moment.
On a side note, I have an acquaintance who grew up near Elizabeth Warren in Oklahoma. When the high school debate team he was on had to debate her school, he would check the schedule, hoping he didn't have to debate Liz Herring, as she was known then. The one time he debated her, he lost. But, being a good liberal, he'll vote for her if he gets the chance.
John Morgan
Madison
