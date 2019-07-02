Dear Editor: In 2016, Elizabeth Warren was the most qualified prospective candidate the Democrats had. But the Democrats, who like to talk of a level playing field, tilted the field to anoint Hillary Clinton as the chosen neo-liberal opportunist. So Warren stayed out of the race. Bernie Sanders was frozen out by the superdelegate policy. We saw how dazzlingly the Democratic strategy backfired on them.
Now Warren is in the primary race, where she is still the most qualified of all the candidates. So why is Joe Biden, the worst candidate of the whole lot, another neo-liberal opportunist, the front-runner? Because in our culture, if you're the most qualified for the job, you're over-qualified, since we worship mediocrity. Clueless Joe is a paragon of mediocrity, so he will probably be the people's choice.
In Elizabeth Warren's book, "The Two-Income Trap," co-written with her daughter, she makes sensible proposals to fix what's wrong with our financial system. She also amusingly describes her encounters with Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, and her experience with their raw opportunism. Their philosophy could be, "If you see an opportunity, become an opportunist." If the Democrats pass up Elizabeth Warren for Joe Biden, we'll be passing up opportunity for opportunism. But that's the American way. Say it ain't so, Joe.
John Morgan
Madison
