John Morgan: Don't blame mayor for destruction of property

People like Rich Roberts, who blames Mayor Rhodes-Conway for the broken windows during the George Floyd protests, miss the point.
Madison was faced with protesters filled with righteous anger, many of them peaceful, but some of them bent on destruction of property. For the police to try to stop the destruction by violent confrontation would have risked broken heads and potential loss of life. It was the judicious restraint of the police and the wise leadership of our mayor that saved us from such an outcome.
There are some who value property over lives. Republican is one word for them.
John Morgan
Madison
