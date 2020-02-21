John Morgan: Democrats suffer defeats while Trump racks up victories

Dear Editor: Unfortunately, the Democrats have had two defeats in the last month, and Trump has had two victories. The Democrats failed to convict Trump in the Senate, and then suffered an embarrassing meltdown in Iowa. So Trump has beat the rap and got away with assassinating General Soleimani without starting a war with Iran. This has strengthened his personality cult, and bolstered his status as a folk hero among his supporters. They can claim that he is a man of action, unlike Obama, who is a man of words. The fact that his actions are mindless is irrelevant to his supporters, who are equally mindless. The fact that someone with no personality can foster a personality cult is a different sort of paradox.
Some Democrats seem to think that a capitalist who likes to rant and call himself a socialist can beat someone who represents capitalism at its worst. The only thing sure about politics is that it's not predictable, so you never know. Michael Bloomberg would probably have a better chance to beat Trump than Bernie Sanders. So I take back everything I said about Bloomberg. Henry Louis Gates like Bloomberg too, so that's a good endorsement.
If Jesus Christ came back to Earth today and got the Democratic nomination, all the evangelicals would still vote for Trump because that's who they really are.
John Morgan
Madison
