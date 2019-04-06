Dear Editor: The tragedy of neoliberalism has become obvious by now. When George McGovern lost 49 states in 1972, the Democrats vowed never to let a populist get on the ticket again. So they crafted the superdelegate policy for their national convention. This anti-democratic measure worked so well that by the time the electorate had moved far enough left to elect a populist, Bernie Sanders was frozen out of the race. So they nominated Hillary Clinton, a neoliberal who had voted for the invasion of Iraq, which made her unqualified to be president.
We had 16 years of neoliberalism under Clinton and Obama. Sixteen years of fine speeches and empty promises that couldn't be fulfilled. The income gap continued to widen, and not one executive on Wall Street was charged with a crime for the 2008 economic collapse. Meanwhile, our prisons were half-full of recreational drug users.
So while TV, Putin and Deutsche Bank played their part in the farce of Trump, the Democrats have to take the major share of the blame. The fact that Trump saved us from the neoliberals is cold comfort. Let's hope that after 2020, we can look back on this period as a comic opera from which we can learn a valuable lesson. But we need to elect a progressive liberal, not a neoliberal.
John Morgan
Madison
