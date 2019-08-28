Dear Editor: The biggest problem the Democrats have with their primary today is the similarity between Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. By splitting the liberal vote between them, they risk giving the nomination to another neoliberal who will crash and burn, as Hillary Clinton did, even though she won the popular vote. This is where Bernie Sanders has the opportunity to step up and be a true hero. If he truly loves his country, he will set aside his ego and his ambition, drop out of the race and lend his support to Warren. She would acquire all his supporters and have a very good chance at the nomination.
Warren was a champion debater in high school. A debate between her and the current occupant would be a joy to behold. There would be nothing left of him but rooster feathers. People who say that Elizabeth Warren is unelectable need a reality check.
Democrats were disappointed in 2016 that we didn't elect our first woman president. But the silver lining to that cloud is that we could have the opportunity to elect our first honest woman president.
John Morgan
Madison
