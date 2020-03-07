John Morgan: Bernie Sanders, Mike Bloomberg and the Democrats

Dear Editor: Just as Bernie Sanders is taking the lead in the Democratic primaries, we are told that the polls show Sanders defeating Trump in November. Well, the polls also showed Hillary Clinton defeating Trump in 2016. So we know that polls have to be taken with a few grains of salt.
If Sanders get the nomination, there is only one way he can win. He needs to admit that he's not really a democratic socialist, but a New Deal Democrat.
When most Americans hear "socialist." they think "communist". Were Sanders running against Trump as a democratic socialist, he'd be the second coming of George McGovern. He'd win Vermont.
How can Democrats avert this disaster? The best thing they can do is to vote for Elizabeth Warren. If Warren can't make a comeback, should the Democrats take a Hail Mary on Mike Bloomberg?. Well, it would be a battle of the billionaires, a Clash of the Titans, the kind of Marvel Comics action Americans love.
If the only way to save ourselves from Trump is to let Bloomberg buy the election, let him buy it. This is the political system we have created, so we have to live with it.
It's true that Bloomberg has something of an unsavory side, but he has evolved from a Republican to an Independent to a Democrat and, compared to our supreme Bully in Chief, he's a relative saint.
John Morgan
Madison
